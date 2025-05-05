Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visits Samten Hills Dalat in Vietnam

Dalot [Vietnam], May 5 : Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Samten Hills Dalat in Vietnam, home to the World's largest prayer wheel.

Rijiju has led a high-level Indian delegation to Vietnam, accompanying the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha.

Happy to visit Samten Hills Dalat in Vietnam. It has the World’s Largest Prayer Wheel Drigung Kagyu Rinchen Khorchen Khorwe Go Gek. Humbled to be part of a bond that transcends time, geography & language.@MEAIndia @AmbHanoi @IbcWorldOrg pic.twitter.com/UEPwZth2br — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 4, 2025

Sharing images from his visit on the social media platform X, Rijiju wrote, "Happy to visit Samten Hills Dalat in Vietnam. It has the World's Largest Prayer Wheel Drigung Kagyu Rinchen Khorchen Khorwe Go Gek. Humbled to be part of a bond that transcends time, geography & language."

And this is the night view of Samten Hills in Vietnam, which has World’s Largest Prayer Wheel Drigung Kagyu Rinchen Khorchen Khorwe Go Gek. pic.twitter.com/RWv6lrr5jd— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 4, 2025

Later, posting another view, he added, "And this is the night view of Samten Hills in Vietnam, which has World's Largest Prayer Wheel Drigung Kagyu Rinchen Khorchen Khorwe Go Gek."

In a significant cultural and spiritual milestone, the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha arrived in Ho Chi Minh City today aboard a special aircraft from India, marking the beginning of the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations in Vietnam from May 6-8, 2025.

The Indian delegation, led by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh, was joined by monks and senior officials in accompanying the Sacred Relics from Sarnath, India. Upon arrival, they were warmly received by the Government of Vietnam and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, reflecting the profound and shared spiritual values that unite both nations.

The Holy Relics are being exhibited with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the National Museum of India, and the International Buddha Confederation. They will be displayed to the public in Ho Chi Minh City until May 7, 2025, before continuing to Tay Ninh, Hanoi, and Ha Nam until May 21, 2025, the Ministry of Culture said.

The Sacred Relics will be in Vietnam from May 2 to May 21, 2025, as part of the Vesak Day commemorations, strengthening people-to-people connections and honouring Lord Buddha's message of peace, compassion, and harmony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor