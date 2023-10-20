Union Minister Muraleedharan concludes official visit to Oman

Muscat [Oman], October 20 : Union Minister of External Affairs, V Muraleedharan concluded his official two day visit to Oman from October 18 to 19, during which he held multiple bilateral meetings with top Oman ministers, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

According to the MEA press statement, during his visit, the Minister held a bilateral meeting with Said Al Saqri, Minister of Economy of Oman in which he explored avenues of cooperation and discussed key aspects of India-Oman economic relations.

He also held a meeting with Mahad bin Said Baowain, Minister of Labour of Oman and discussed labour relations and skill development to enhance the well-being of Indian workers.

Additionally, he also had a luncheon meeting with Sheikh Khalifa Al-Harthy, Undersecretary for Political Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman and discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest. In his meetings, he conveyed his deep appreciation to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the Government of Oman for ensuring the well-being of the vibrant Indian community in Oman, said MEA release.

In a key event, the Minister inaugurated the iconic painting exhibition "India on Canvas: Masterpieces of Modern Indian Painting," a collection of specially curated 20 works of art from the collection of the National Gallery of Modern Art, exhibited in the National Museum of Oman.

The exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of Jamal bin Hassan Al-Moosawi, Secretary-General of the National Museum.

In his remarks, MoS said that "the exhibition is a milestone collaboration between India and Oman and will further deepen the cultural bonds between the two sides."

The release stated that he also inaugurated a landmark lecture series titled "From Mandvi to Muscat: Indian Community and the Shared History of India and Oman," organized by the Embassy of India in association with the Oman Historical Association and National Museum of Oman, shedding light on the history of the Indian community in Oman and its contribution to India-Oman relations. The inaugural lecture of the series of lectures hosted from October 2023 to April 2024 was delivered by Dr M Redha Bhacker on the topic 'Indian Ocean trade in the 18th and 19th century'.

The Minister also addressed and interacted with the students of Indian School Muscat, sharing insights and inspiring young minds. He visited a labour camp in Muscat, engaging with the workers from India to discuss their well-being.

As per the MEA press statement, during his visit, the minister also engaged with the members of the Indian diaspora in Oman, including healthcare professionals, social workers, blue-collar workers, and members of the Indian Social Club. During his interaction, MoS emphasized that the Indian community in Oman is an integral part of India's global family.

Moreover, the minister also offered prayers at the historic Shiva Temple in Muscat and visited the iconic Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque.

