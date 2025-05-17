Union Minister Nitin Gadkari interacts with Indian diaspora in Brazil

Sao Paulo [Brazil], May 17 : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, engaged with the vibrant Indian diaspora community in Sao Paulo, Brazil, highlighting India's growing stature on the global stage, marked by robust economic growth, rapid infrastructure development, and strengthening international partnerships, according to a statement shared from Nitin Gadkari Office.

During the interaction, he emphasised the vast investment and innovation opportunities in India, particularly in biofuels, green hydrogen, clean energy, and flex-fuel mobility. He lauded the community's deep-rooted cultural values and their vital role in advancing India-Brazil ties through innovation, agri-business, energy, and digital collaboration.

Calling India a "land of opportunities," Gadkari invited the global Indian Diaspora to explore, invest, and partner in building a sustainable and prosperous future.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had represented India at the BRICS Transport Ministers' Meet in Brasilia, Brazil, articulating India's commitment to building a sustainable, resilient, and future-ready transport infrastructure.

Emphasising India's progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gadkari highlighted flagship initiatives such as PM GatiShakti, the National Logistics Policy, Bharatmala, and Sagarmalaprogrammes that reflect India's commitment to creating an integrated and future-ready transport ecosystem that drives inclusive growth and strengthens regional connectivity.

