Union Minister of Fisheries arrives in Israel for 'Sea The Future' conference

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 13 : Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Panchayati Raj was received by Indian Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh on Monday (local time).

Minister Singh is on a 3-day official visit to Israel and will be participating in 'Sea The Future' conference in Eilat.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Hon'ble Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Panchayati Raj was received by Ambassador JP Singh in Tel Aviv. He is on a 3-day official visit to Israel and will be participating in 'Sea The Future' conference in Eilat. His visit will strengthen India-Israel cooperation in fisheries, aquaculture, livestock & dairy sectors."

Minister Singh said that the visit aims to further strengthen India-Israel cooperation in fisheries.

In a post on X, he said, "Warmly received by Ambassador JP Singh upon my arrival in Tel Aviv, Israel. On a 3-day official visit to Israel, I will be participating in the 'Sea The Future' conference in Eilat. This visit will further strengthen India-Israel cooperation in fisheries, aquaculture, livestock and dairy sectors through innovation and shared expertise."

The Red Sea, the sun, and the desert in the Eilat-Eilot area serve as a fertile ground for biotechnology, aquaculture, renewable and sustainable energy R&D as well as for scientific research in the fields of oceanography, limnology, mariculture, and marine biotechnology, addressing issues of national, regional, and global relevance and importance, the official website for the Sea the Future 2026 states.

The summit will last from January 13-15. It will bring together global leaders, innovators, and experts for a three-day summit dedicated to advancing sustainable food production in arid, and marine environments.

This year's focus: Blue Food Security in a changing climate, with an emphasis on innovation, resilience, collaborations.

As per the official website, themes for the event include- Blue Food Security: Enhancing food production in extreme climates, Deep Blue Tech: Breakthrough technologies and practices such as AI, Big Data and Genomic achievements, Sustainable Food Systems: Reducing environmental impact and preserving biodiversity.

