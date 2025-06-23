Union Minister pays homage to victims of Air India Kanishka bombing, calls for unity against terrorism

Dublin, June 23 An Indian delegation led by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid tributes to the victims of Air India Kanishka bombing at Ireland's Ahakista Memorial site on Monday. He was joined by Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and Canadian Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree in marking the 40th anniversary of 1985 terror attack.

It was on June 23, 1985 that Air India Flight 182 was en route from Montreal to Mumbai via London and Delhi when it was destroyed mid-air over the Atlantic Ocean, as a bomb exploded in its cargo hold.

The visiting delegation comprises BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and elected representatives from five Indian states -- Arvinder Singh Lovely (Delhi MLA), Baldev Singh Aulakh (Minister from Uttar Pradesh), Gurveer Singh Brar (MLA from Rajasthan), Trilok Singh Cheema (MLA from Uttarakhand), and Narinder Singh Raina (MLA from Jammu and Kashmir).

Speaking at the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of Kanishka bombing, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called on the international community to unite against terrorism.

“The world needs to come together – not only in isolated episodes of solemn mourning such as these, but in collective, proactive efforts to combat terrorism,” he said.

He further stressed that terrorism and extremism are not issues of the past but present-day threats that continue to endanger innocent lives across the world.

“India has suffered the scourge of terrorism for decades — from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab to Mumbai. Time and again, our people have endured bombings, assassinations, and atrocities,” he said.

The Union Minister also called upon the Canadian government to join India in countering the shared threat, stating, “Canada is a valued partner and friend. We share vibrant cultural and economic relations with each other. India and Canada are bound by democratic traditions.”

He urged for deeper collaboration between the two nations through intelligence sharing, counter-radicalization efforts, and the disruption of terror financing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor