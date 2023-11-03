Union Minister Piyush Goyal explores opportunities for enhanced collaboration with Greek counterpart

New Delhi [India], November 3 : Union Minister Piyush Goyal engaged in a productive meeting with Eleftherios Avgenakis, Minister of Rural Development and Food, Greece.

The discussion revolved around various avenues to broaden cooperation across diverse sectors, aimed at strengthening the ever-growing partnership between India and Greece.

"Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with Mr. Eleftherios Avgenakis, Minister of Rural Development & Food, Greece. Discussed ways to expand collaboration across diverse sectors to add further impetus to the growing partnership between India & Greece," Piyush Goyal's office posted on X (formerly Twitter).

https://twitter.com/PiyushGoyalOffc/status/1720452249032253622

The discussions encompassed a wide range of sectors, indicating the commitment of both parties to diversify and expand their partnership. This move aligns with the shared vision of India and Greece to foster stronger economic, trade, and diplomatic ties.

Both ministers expressed enthusiasm for the prospect of increased collaboration, with a focus on enhancing bilateral relationships in various fields such as trade, agriculture, and rural development. The aim is to harness the potential of both countries and create opportunities for mutual growth.

Minister Piyush Goyal has been actively engaging in such high-level meetings to strengthen India's ties with several nations and expand its global footprint. This meeting with Mr. Eleftherios Avgenakis reflects India's commitment to nurturing its international relationships and exploring new avenues for cooperation.

The discussions between Minister Piyush Goyal and his Greek counterpart are a positive step toward the shared goals of enhancing trade, fostering economic growth, and deepening the diplomatic relations between India and Greece. The future holds promising opportunities for both countries as they seek to harness their strengths and create a path to further collaboration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor