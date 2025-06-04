Union minister Rajnath Singh highlights stronger India-Australia defence ties amid Pakistan border challenges

New Delhi [India], June 4 : India and Australia reaffirmed their strong defence partnership and commitment to combating terrorism during a high-level bilateral meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles in New Delhi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Rajnath Singh acknowledged the growing strategic ties between the two nations and thanked Australia for its support following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

"It was heartening to note the significant milestones achieved in our bilateral defence relations since our last meeting. I hoped that in the coming years we would work with renewed momentum, effectively contributing to the growth of bilateral defence relations... Largely due to your commitment and leadership in strengthening India-Australia defence and security cooperation, in the past three years, bilateral defence cooperation has emerged as an important pillar of our comprehensive strategic partnership. I looked forward to a productive discussion today and hoped it would lay a firm ground for further cementing the India and Australia defence ties. This meeting was happening at a time when India was facing extreme challenges at our western border. We had taken steps in response to the barbaric incident in Kashmir. We thanked Australia for its support on this issue. We would be talking more about this later in the meeting," Rajnath Singh said.

In response, Richard Marles expressed Australia's solidarity with India and reaffirmed his country's commitment to working closely with India to tackle terrorism.

"The opportunity to work closely with you again over the next three years was really exciting. I had deeply appreciated our relationship over the last three years and the progress that we had made. I wanted to pass on our Prime Minister's condolences to India for all the lives lost in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Our thoughts and our prayers were with the families of those who were killed in the appalling terrorist attack. We wanted to make clear that Australia stood with India and all countries in combating terrorism. We acknowledged and welcomed the stoppage in military activity. We saw this as an act of Indian leadership. But we would continue to work with India as we combat terrorism in all its forms," Marles said.

The meeting took place amid heightened regional tensions, with both leaders reiterating their resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in strategic and defence sectors.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Richard Marles in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss regional and global security issues and deepen defence cooperation.

The Ministry of Defence said, "Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh met Australian Deputy Prime Minister & Defence Minister Richard Marles MP in New Delhi to discuss regional and global security issues and deepen Defence Cooperation. Defence and security are key pillars of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with both nations committed to peace, stability, and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific."

Marles is travelling to the Maldives, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia from June 2-5 for high-level meetings, as per the Australian Defence Government release.

