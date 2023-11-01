Union Minister Ranjan Singh boosts bilateral ties in Vietnam at North East India Festival

Ho Chi Minh [Vietnam], November 1 : The Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, undertook an official visit to Vietnam to partake in the third edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF), held in Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The NEIF, which was previously hosted in 2019 and 2022 in Bangkok, saw its grand inauguration with the minister at the helm, alongside Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, and Nguyen Long Bien, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ninh Thuan. The event also welcomed ministerial and senior official delegations from various North Eastern States of India.

This prestigious festival, orchestrated by the Embassy of India in Hanoi, the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, as well as several state governments from North East India, and masterfully coordinated by M/s Trend MMS, garnered the participation of numerous dignitaries, entrepreneurs, academic institutions, and artists hailing from both India and Vietnam. The event featured a series of seminars and exhibitions showcasing a wide array of products, including exquisite handicrafts from North East India.

During his visit, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh engaged in a bilateral meeting with Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. Furthermore, he took the opportunity to interact with members of the Indian community residing in Ho Chi Minh City, the release added.

The core objective of NEIF was to foster closer cooperation between India and Vietnam and to raise awareness of India's North Eastern region, a pivotal component of India's 'Act East Policy.'

The 3rd North East India Festival, a 3-day extravaganza, commenced on October 27 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The event served as a platform for eminent figures from India and Vietnam, including union ministers, chief ministers, provincial leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and tour operators, to engage in constructive dialogues on education, trade, and cultural awareness.

Over the course of the festival, the first and second days witnessed an array of discussions and partnerships in education exchange, trade and business initiatives, flight connectivity, and tourism collaborations.

Stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and representatives from educational institutions came together to explore opportunities for growth and collaboration, creating a positive atmosphere for progress and development.

The grand finale on October 29 was a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity. The event showcased a kaleidoscope of North Eastern dance forms, including Bagrumba (Boro), Bhortaal (Assam), Drum Ensemble & Flute (Meghalaya), Tiwa Dance (Assam), Mwsaglangnai (Boro), Bihu Dance (Assam), Mishing (Assam), Daosri Delai (Boro), Drum Beating (Meghalaya), and Jarapagla (Boro).

Additionally, mesmerising folk performances by Vietnamese artists added a unique flavour to the event.

