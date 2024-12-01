Union Minister Sonowal meets Italian Minister of Enterprises, discusses bilateral ties

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal met the Minister of Enterprises of Italy, Adolfo Urso, in an effort to deepen the maritime cooperation between the two countries here on Sunday, a statement by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the docking of Italian Navy School Ship, The Amerigo Vespucci, at the Indira docks in the Mumbai Port. Sonowal also joined Urso to visit the 'Villagio Italia,' a model village of Italy to showcase its culture, the statement said.

🇮🇳🤝🇮🇹 | Glad to join Italy Minister HE @adolfo_urso and Ambassador of Italy to India HE Antonio Bartoli at the welcome ceremony of ITS Amerigo Vespucci, the 93 year old Italian Naval Sailing Vessel at @MumbaiPortTrust. This is the first visit of the heritage vessel to India.… pic.twitter.com/dda3JQAXuM — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 30, 2024

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "It is a moment of great satisfaction that both the countries, India and Italy, are committed towards deepening the bilateral relationship. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the economic cooperation between the two countries has surged as Italy remains among the top trading partners of India, with significant inroads in sectors like trade, infrastructure, automobile and renewable energy. Today, we enjoy the Strategic Partnership as we are working in sectors like cyber security, innovation, defence, outer space, green economy, energy security, and transition, as well as Blue Economy. Given the growing trading relationship, it is important that we must deepen our maritime cooperation to unlock economic wealth for both the nations. We know that Cochin Shipyard Limited is already working with Fincantieri in the field of shipbuilding. We remain committed to look for more possible collaborations and explore opportunities how the rich potential of Blue Economy can be explored to deepen our bilateral maritime relationship."

Speaking at the inaugural session, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also requested for support and collaboration in National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), which is being built by the MoPSW at Lothal in Gujarat. The Minister highlighted how the maritime expertise as well as the cultural prowess of Italy can add value to this maritime museum, as per the statement.

An Italian Village was created on the wharf facility where the above vessel was berthed for showcasing the best of Italian creativity and craftsmanship. At the Villagi Italia, many exhibitions like 'We Are Sea' exhibition, Expo Leonardo, Giotto Experience, The Art of Jago, Sanremo Festival among others will be showcased. Apart from this, the visitors can also visit the Vespucci, dubbed as the 'world's most beautiful ship', which is travelling across the world.

A symbolic celebration of India - Italy bilateral ties, also visited #VillagioItalia, an Italian village being built for the occasion and jointly inaugurated #ItaliaGeniale, an exhibition of Italian products. Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's leadership is scripting new… pic.twitter.com/xArwkMr07Y — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 30, 2024

India and Italy share a healthy bonding in Maritime Trade and MbPA handles EXIM cargoes viz. steel, automobiles, project cargo, etc., from/to Italy. An Italian Flag cruise vessel m v COSTA SERENA was home ported and during FY 2023-24, there were 20 calls of this vessel at MbPA. Mumbai Port Authority is the second oldest Major Port in India. Mumbai Port Authority has completed 151 years of existence.

AMERIGO VESPUCCI is a Tall Ship of the Italian Navy named after the explorer Amerigo Vespucci. The ship was commissioned during May 1931 with a length of 100.5 metres, beam of 15.56 metres and draft of 7 metres. The propulsion of the ship includes, 26 sails, 2 Diesel Generator engines and 1 Electrical Propulsion Engine. The ship can cruise at a speed of 15 knots (28 kmph) and has a complement of 15 Officers, 64 Non-Commissioned Officers, 185 Sailors and 130 Naval Academy Cadets and support staff. As part of the ship's Word Tour 2023-2025, the ship visited Los Angles in USA, Tokyo in Japan, Darwin in Australia, Singapore and is now at Mumbai after which it shall visit Doha, Abu Dhabi and Jeddah, as per the statement.

The inaugural session on the Space and Blue Economy was also attended by Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairperson, MbPA, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, IAS, Additional Secretary, MoPS&W, Government of India, Adesh Titarmare, IAS, Deputy Chairperson, MbPA, ADM Antonio Natale, Italian Navy, Ambassador Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador to India, Ambassador Mario Cospito, Diplomatic Advisor to the Minister of Enterprises, Ambassador Francesco Maria Talo, Senior Adviser to the Minister of Defence and Luca Andreoli, AD Didesa Servizi were present on the occasion, the statement added.

