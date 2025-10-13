Union MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh arrives in Cairo as PM Modi's special representative for Gaza Peace Summit at Sharm el-Sheikh

Cairo [Egypt], October 13 : Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh on Sunday announced his arrival in the historic city of Cairo as the special representative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Gaza Peace Summit at Sharm el-Sheikh.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, "Arrived in the historic city of Cairo as special representative of Prime Minister @narendramodi to attend the Gaza Peace Summit at Sharm el-Sheikh."

The summit that Singh referred to is a major international gathering aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza. An international peace summit will be held in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to finalise an agreement aimed at bringing an end to the war.

US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will chair the meeting titled "Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit," according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

The meeting will see the participation of leaders from more than 20 countries, reflecting the global scale of the effort to restore peace and stability in the region.

"The summit aims to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability. This summit comes in light of US President Trump's vision for achieving peace in the region and his relentless efforts to end conflicts around the world," the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

According to Xinhua, the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas entered into effect on Friday, following three days of intensive negotiations in Sharm El Sheikh between the two sides mediated by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States.

The first phase of the plan includes Israeli troop withdrawals from Gaza City, Rafah, Khan Younis, and the north, the opening of five crossings for aid, and the release of hostages and prisoners.

Earlier, a Hamas source on Friday stated that the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt is expected to reopen in the middle of next week, allowing for limited movement of people, Xinhua reported. However, details on operations have not been announced.

More than two years of Israeli military operations have devastated Gaza, killing over 67,000 people and triggering famine, according to Gaza's health authorities, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, as diplomatic efforts intensified, a huge crowd gathered at Tel Aviv's Hostage Square on Saturday as families of captives awaited their return, marking an emotional evening of gratitude and solidarity, CNN reported.

Expressing gratitude towards US President Donald Trump, his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, described it as a "powerful night," thanking Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their efforts in achieving the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, as reported by The Times of Israel.

"I dreamed of this night for a long time. This is the most powerful sight," Witkoff said, estimating that more than 100,000 people had gathered.

"Hearts beating as one, gathered here in Tel Aviv for peace, for unity and for hope in this sacred place we call Hostages Square. I only wish the President was here," he added, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Witkoff praised Kushner, who was also present, saying, "This moment was made possible through the tireless dedication of leaders who would not rest until the world saw what could be achieved. One of them is standing right here with me, Jared Kushner."

He also expressed "a debt of deep gratitude" to Trump, calling him "a man who is a humanitarian through and through, with an indomitable spirit, who once again proved that bold leadership and moral clarity can reshape history and change the world."

The crowd chanted "Thank you, Trump" while booing when Witkoff promoted Netanyahu's name, The Times of Israel reported.

Moreover, French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Egypt on Monday to express his support for the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, CNN reported, citing the French Presidency announcement.

Macron's visit comes at a critical moment, as global leaders rally around efforts to end the conflict and lay the groundwork for long-term peace in the region.

Macron will show his "full support" for the ceasefire deal and "also consult with his partners on the next steps in implementing the peace plan," the presidency said.

He is among several world leaders expected in Egypt early next week. US President Donald Trump is also set to host a summit in the country on Monday, as per CNN.

