United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Rome diverted for two consecutive days

San Francisco, Aug 16 A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Rome was diverted for the second consecutive day.

United Airlines Flight 507, operated by a Boeing 777-200, was diverted to Edmonton, Canada, due to a passenger medical emergency, a spokesperson from the carrier was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying on Thursday.

The flight touched down at Edmonton International Airport approximately 6.5 hours after departure from San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the report, all 265 passengers and 14 crew members returned to San Francisco on Thursday.

This incident followed a similar disruption on Tuesday when another Rome-bound United Airlines flight from San Francisco International Airport was diverted to Sacramento International Airport due to a mechanical issue.

