United Arab Emirates University achieves 5th place in QS Arab University Rankings 2025

Al Ain [UAE], October 20 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has been ranked 5th in the prestigious QS Arab University Rankings 2025, marking a one-position jump from last year's ranking and further solidifying its position as a leading institution in the region.

First published in 2014, the QS Arab Region University Rankings highlight the top universities in the Arab world, and UAEU's continued rise reflects its commitment to academic excellence and impactful research.

The rankings methodology is designed to address the unique challenges and priorities of institutions in the region, drawing on 10 key indicators. These include academic reputation (30 per cent), employer reputation (20 per cent), faculty/student ratio (15 per cent), international research network (10 per cent), web impact (5 per cent), proportion of staff with a PhD (5 per cent), citations per paper (5 per cent), papers per faculty (5 per cent), proportion of international faculty (2.5 per cent), and proportion of international students (2.5 per cent).

Commenting on the achievement, Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Ahmed Alraeesi said, "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students, as well as our commitment to providing a world-class education that meets global standards. At UAEU, we continue to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration, and research excellence, which is critical to driving the development of a knowledge-based economy in the UAE and beyond."

The QS Arab University Rankings are an important tool for prospective students, academics, and employers, providing insights into the strengths and global competitiveness of universities in the Arab region. UAEU's top 5 ranking is a testament to its role as a hub of innovation and research in the Arab world. (ANI/WAM)

