United Kashmir People's National Party condemns killing of Kashmiri man in Pakistan, demands justice

Kotli [PoJK], June 13 : The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has strongly denounced the killing of a Kashmiri man in Pakistan.

Chaudhry Usman, a resident of Jalwa Gujran in the Kotli district of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, was reportedly abducted from Rawalpindi and later found brutally murdered in Chakwal after being missing for a week.

UKPNP chairman and founder, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, alongside central leaders like Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan and other party members, condemned this heinous act.

They emphasized the disturbing trend of targeted killings of PoJK residents within Pakistan, particularly in Punjab. The UKPNP leaders highlighted the failure of higher authorities, administration, and the judiciary to deliver justice, with no arrests or punishments for the perpetrators.

Expressing profound sadness over the situation, the UKPNP demanded a thorough investigation into the killings of Kashmiris and urged for the perpetrators to be brought to justice while providing compensation to the affected families.

Furthermore, they called upon the United Nations to pressurise Pakistan to take immediate measures to safeguard the lives, property, and freedoms of people in PoJK and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan.

The incident adds to a series of similar targeted violence, raising concerns about the safety and security of Kashmiris living in Pakistan. Reports indicate that such targeted attacks often go unpunished, with perpetrators rarely held accountable. This lack of justice only perpetuates a cycle of fear and insecurity among Kashmiri communities residing in PoJK.

