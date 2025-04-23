United Kashmir People's National Party demands sanctions against Pakistan for exporting terrorism into region

Brussels [Belgium], April 23 : After the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, Jamil Maqsood, leader of United Kashmir People's National Party, called on the international organisations to sanction Pakistan for "exporting terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and The Resistance Front."

In a self-recorded video, Maqsood expressed his grief and offered condolences to the families affected by the attack on Tuesday.

"It is very unfortunate that Pakistan is still using terrorism, extremism and fundamentalism as its foreign policy tool and exporting terrorism into the region. We have been demanding continuously from the international community and organisations that are working as watchdogs for these issues," Jamil Maqsood said.

"I condemn this heinous attack against innocent tourists. We demand that the United Nations Security Council, Financial Action Task Force and other institutions to sanction Pakistan for exporting terrorist organisations like LeT, TRF and others. All these terrorist organisations are getting the blessings of Pakistani security agencies, Pakistani government," the United Kashmir People's National Party leader said.

The Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS), which met today, was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

The CCS meeting, which lasted over two hours, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a special press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

"The CCS was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. A number of others sustained injuries," Misri said.

The CCS decided on a series of steps to give a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism.

Misri said the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, and the integrated checkpost at Attari will also be closed with immediate effect.

Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared persona non grata, and they have a week to leave India.

He said the overall strength of the High Commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through further reductions, to be implemented by May 1, 2025.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

