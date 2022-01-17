United Kashmir People's National Party shows grave concern over Pak proxy war and terrorism in PoK

United Kashmir People's National Party's (UKPNP) Central Secretary Committee of Foreign Affairs has written a letter addressed to members of important committees in the European Parliament to express its grave concern over Pakistan's continuous involvement in proxy war and terrorism in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In its letter, it pointed out that the actions initiated by the Pakistan government on terror groups in the form of taking over properties of terrorist groups, monitoring activities and temporarily detaining senior terrorist commanders and cadres lacked seriousness and was aimed only at satisfying the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Senior leaders of these groups were neither arrested nor persecuted under relevant terrorism-related charges. There was no clampdown on the functioning of their centres across Pakistan, their assets and infrastructure were not dismantled and their financing activities weren't curtailed. On the contrary, activities of these entities are gradually becoming unrestrained as usual.

"Most of the lower and middle-level cadres, functionaries of LeT, JuD and JeM, who were detained under FATF pressure have been gradually released in a phased manner," read the letter.

The UKPNP said that the Government of Pakistan is yet to take stern action against JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar even as they designated him under UNSCR, 1267, on 01/05/2019 and Masood continues to manage the affairs of JeM, however, he has not made public appearances.

The party also said that the Pakistani authorities have also relaxed restrictions on activities of LeT and JuD and mentioned that according to the recent input, the Pakistani authorities are planning to release senior LeT/ JuD leaders Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki and others from 'protective custody' on November 26, 2021 (Mumbai attack anniversary).

Criticizing the government of Pakistan, the letter read, "Senior LeT, JuD and JeM, leaders continue to move freely, attend meetings to intensify their efforts to raise public sentiments against India, Israel and the United States of America especially in the backdrop of Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar frequently travels to Rawalpindi/ Islamabad, usually accompanied by his brother Maulana Ammar for meetings with senior officials of Inter-Services-Intelligence (151), handlers with regard to Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) operations in India and Afghanistan. 6 Senior functionaries of JeM like Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar (MARA) and Maulana Ammar have been holding regular meetings with senior Taliban functionaries including Mullah Muhammad Fazal and Sirajuddin Haqqani in Afghanistan. The meeting is also attended by 151 officials Ibrahim Azhar, elder brother of Maulana Masood Azhar continues to handle JeM operations."

The party wrote that Maulana Masood Azhar (Top leader of JeM), continues to address gatherings at JeM centres spread across Pakistan through recorded speeches. Activities at JeM's markaz Usman-0- Ali and Subhan Allah in Bhawalpur have also resumed and returned to normalcy.

( With inputs from ANI )

