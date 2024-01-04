United Spirits files writ petition challenging Rs 365 crore claim by CSD

New Delhi, Dec 4 On December 11, 2023, United Spirits received a claim of Rs 365.33 crore from one of its institutional customers, the Canteen Stores Department, Ministry of Defence.

“As communicated in our earlier intimation dated December 15 2023, the claim is in relation to a previously concluded settlement wherein all recovery claims by the customer were fully settled. Further, as stated in the aforesaid intimation, the relevant details have been disclosed in the company’s financial statements for the years ending March 31, 2017, March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2022,” United Spirits said.

“After seeking legal advice, on January3, 2024 at about 1 p.m., USL has lodged Writ Petition No. (L) 181 of 2024, challenging the correctness of the claim, praying that the claim be set-aside," it said.

The writ petition has been filed at the High Court of Bombay.

Pending the outcome of the Writ petition referred to above, the Company is not in a position to determine the financial implication of this claim.

The claim has been made by Canteen Stores Department, Ministry of Defence, through the General Manager, with its head office in Maharshi Karve Road, Mumbai.

