"Universal Declaration of Human Rights are philosophical and political breakthrough," Guterres' message says

New Delhi [India], December 10 : UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Human Rights are a philosophical and political breakthrough which every person must thrive for.

Guterres' message on the occasion of Indian Human Rights Day, was read by Areti Saianni, UN Resident Coordinator, in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and NHRC Chairman Justice B Ramasubramanian an event held at Bharat Mandapam.

Nearly 80 years ago, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights defined what every person needs to survive and thrive. It was a philosophical and political breakthrough - and it has been the bedrock of our global community ever since, the message read.

Human rights - civil, political, economic, social and cultural - are inalienable, indivisible and interdependent. But recent years have brought a shrinking of civic space. We have grave violations that signal a flagrant disregard for rights, and a callous indifference to human suffering, it added.

Together, we have the power to confront these injustices: By protecting the institutions that make human rights a lived reality, as per the message.

Every day, the United Nations helps people around the world realize their most basic rights. Together with civil society and Governments, we deliver food and provide shelter; support education and elections; clear mines; defend the environment; empower women; and strive for peace, as per the message.

But, we cannot do it alone. This work depends on all people, everywhere, taking a stand. When we protect the most vulnerable, when we refuse to look away, when we speak up for the institutions that speak up for us, we keep human rights alive, the message stated further.

Our rights should never take second place to profit or power. Let us unite to protect them, for the dignity and freedom of all, the message stated in conclusion.

President Droupadi Murmu graced the Human Rights Day celebration, organised by the National Human Rights Commission, in New Delhi. The President said that protecting the rights and dignity of our fellow citizens is a shared duty. This duty rests with all of us as members of a…

President Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the Human Rights Day celebration, organised by the National Human Rights Commission, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Human Rights Day is an occasion to remind us that the universal human rights are inalienable and they form the bedrock of a just, equitable, and compassionate society. "Seventy-seven years ago, the world came together to articulate a simple yet revolutionary truth: that every human being is born free and equal in dignity and rights. India played an important role in shaping a global framework of human rights. Our freedom fighters envisioned a world rooted in human dignity, equality, and justice."

Human Rights Day is observed annually around the world on 10 December. It commemorates the anniversary of one of the world's most groundbreaking global pledges: the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). This landmark document enshrines the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being - regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.

