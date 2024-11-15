University of Sharjah, UAE Space Agency to cooperate in space research

Sharjah [UAE], November 15 (ANI/WAM): The University of Sharjah (UoS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UAE Space Agency to cooperate in space science, research, technology, and applications to activate the UAE space strategy.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of UoS and Director-General of the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Science, and Technology (SAASST), and Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, at SAASST's headquarters.

The MoU stipulates that the collaboration between the University and the Space Agency will focus on developing research and development (R&D) in the space sector, identifying projects of common interest, promoting the national space sector and space economic zones, and advancing space labs.

The MoU also emphasises collaboration on the space facility-sharing initiative, utilising the existing space facilities at the University of Sharjah, and raising awareness of the risks within space projects.

Prof. Al Naimiy highlighted that this partnership will play a significant role in providing effective contributions aligned with the UAE's strategic directions in the space sector, and will help develop research and innovations that strengthen scientific research infrastructure, benefiting both local and international communities.

Al Qubaisi said, "The collaboration between academic institutions and specialised entities within the country opens new horizons towards developing innovative and sustainable solutions for future challenges in the national space sector and various other sectors."

He added, "Signing the MoU with the University of Sharjah reflects our firm commitment to enhancing the space innovation ecosystem in the UAE, supporting national strategies for transitioning into a sustainable knowledge-based economy, and enabling scientific research, and developing advanced technologies that contribute to comprehensive development over the next fifty years." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor