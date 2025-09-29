University of Worcester offers £3,000 scholarships for Indian students in January 2026 intake

London [UK], September 29 : The University of Worcester is enhancing opportunities for Indian students by offering merit-based scholarships of up to £3,000 per year for postgraduate courses commencing in January 2026, according to an official release.

This reflects the increasing demand among Indian students for UK degrees that combine academic excellence with career-focused learning and internationally recognized qualifications. Interest from India is growing rapidly, with a significant rise in applications for the January 2026 intake, underscoring Worcester's commitment to providing accessible, globally relevant education that equips graduates for the workforce.

Worcester's focus on career-ready graduates has been recognized with a place as a finalist for the Times Higher Education University of the Year 2025. The university consistently delivers strong outcomes, with 96% of graduates securing employment or further study within 15 months of finishing their degrees, according to the Graduate Outcomes Survey 2024.

Each year, over 500 students are employed by the University, while more than 1,000 industry partnerships provide opportunities for real-world experience, helping students from India and around the world graduate ready to succeed in the global workforce.

Speaking on the opportunities available to Indian students, Nick Slade, DPVC International & External Affairs, said, "I'm excited by the growing interest from Indian students to study at the University of Worcester. We are 1st in the UK for employment and/or further study 5 years after graduation. Our merit-based scholarships and career-focused degrees are designed to give students the skills, experience, and confidence they need to succeed in both global and Indian job markets. Being shortlisted as Times Higher Education University of the Year 2025 finalist is recognition of the outcomes our students achieve and the practical support we provide throughout their studies."

Indian students enrolling in January 2026 will have access to a wide range of postgraduate programs, including MBA, MSc Human Resource Management, MSc International Management, MSc Marketing, MSc Project Management, MSc Logistics & Supply Chain Management, and MSc Global Sustainable Management.

Beyond classroom learning, students can opt for 6- or 12-month professional placements with real employers, gaining hands-on experience and building a CV that stands out. These opportunities are designed to help students step confidently into the workforce, equipped with the skills, knowledge, and industry connections to succeed in UK, India or internationally, the release stated.

Scott Andrews, Head of Worcester Business School, said, "Worcester really prepares our international students for the real world. The placements and projects with real companies provide practical, hands-on experience that truly benefit our students. Working alongside other students from different countries also opens our students' eyes to new perspectives."

Andrews continued, "We have undertaken longitudinal research to test the impact of placements and internships on our students here at Worcester Business School. Drawing from six years of data, we discovered that taking a work-based placement significantly improves the performance of our management students, and this was a consistent trend for each year of study."

With the upcoming January 2026 intake, Indian students have even more reason to consider the University of Worcester. Between merit-based scholarships, career-focused programs, and hands-on placements, students can gain an education that's both globally recognized and directly relevant to the workplace, as per the release.

For more information on courses, scholarships, and how to apply for the January 2026 intake, students can visit worcester.ac.uk and take the next step in their academic and professional journey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor