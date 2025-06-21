"Unjust war imposed on my people": Iran FM calls for international action at UN Human Rights Council

Geneva [Switzerland] June 21 : Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi strongly condemned Israel's recent attacks on Iranian territory, describing it as an "unprovoked aggression" and a "grave injustice."

Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Saturday, Araqchi said, "This is an unjust war imposed on my people."

He further emphasised the legal and ethical responsibility of member states to stand against this aggression.

The attacks, which began on June 13, targeted not only military personnel but also university professors, ordinary civilians, residential areas, public infrastructure, hospitals, and the foreign ministry.

"Hundreds of my fellow Iranians have been killed and injured following Israel's surprise armed attacks and terrorist operations," he said.

Araqchi highlighted that Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities, which are under the full monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), were also targeted. "Israel's attacks on nuclear facilities are grave war crimes, given also the danger of environmental and health catastrophe as a result of radiological leakage," he stressed.

The Foreign Minister called on the international community to uphold justice, the rule of law, and basic humanitarian principles. "Iran, a founding member of the United Nations system, rightfully expects each and every one of you to stand for justice, rule of law, and basic tenets of humanity and ethics," Araqchi stated.

He further emphasised Iran's inherent right to defend its territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and security. "We are entitled, tasked, and determined to defend our territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and security with all force. This is our inherent right, as also clearly recognized under Article 51 of the Charter," he said.

Araqchi warned that Israel's actions constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity, posing a serious threat to international peace and the rule of law. "International humanitarian law, already badly undermined as a consequence of Israel's relentless atrocities in occupied Palestine and elsewhere, is now under another extremely serious danger as Israel is committing grave violations of the 1949 Geneva Conventions," he added.

Araqchi also made it clear that Iran's actions are in defense of its sovereignty and security, and any justification for Israel's aggression would be tantamount to complicity. "Israel aggression on Iran cannot and must not be justified by any legal or moral standards," he emphasised.

Notably, Iran said more than 400 people have been killed and at least 3,000 others wounded since Israel launched its attack on June 13, Al Jazeera reported.

