Unlawful CCP activities "will not intimidate me": Taiwan VP vows to keep fighting for freedom

Taipei [Taiwan], July 1 : Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim announced on Saturday that she will not be intimidated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), in light of claims that Chinese agents intended to crash into her vehicle during a 2024 visit to the Czech Republic, Focus Taiwan reported.

"I had a wonderful time in Prague and appreciate the Czech authorities for their warm hospitality and for ensuring my safety," Hsiao stated on X.

"The unlawful actions of the CCP will NOT deter me from advocating for Taiwan's interests on the global stage," she added.

Last year, on March 18, Hsiao visited the Czech Republic as Vice President-elect and engaged with the Czech Senate leadership, including discussions with Senate President Milos Vystrcil, throughout her three-day stay.

After her visit, it was reported that Chinese agents had tracked her movements and were contemplating a collision with her car, although the plan never progressed.

The Czech Military Intelligence Service later verified that it had been observing Chinese intelligence units attempting to execute operations targeting "protected individuals."

On Saturday (US time), an social media account on X managed by US Democratic lawmakers from the US House of Representatives Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party remarked that "the CCP's intended assault" on Hsiao represents a "clear escalation that underscores the increasing threat of the CCP's transnational repression."

In the post on X, US Democratic lawmakers from the US House of Representatives Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party stated, "The CCP's planned attack on Taiwan's then-VP-elect in Czechia is a clear escalation that highlights the growing threat of the CCP's transnational repression. This is why the Taiwan Allies Fund Act was reintroduced this year. Congress must pass it now."

https://x.com/CmteOnCCPDems/status/1938669648477614086

According to Focus Taiwan, this bill, which was proposed in April by US Democratic representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, would allocate USD 120 million for three years to empower the US executive branch to support Taiwan's diplomatic allies and unofficial partners under pressure from the CCP.

Hsiao, who took office as Taiwan's Vice President in May 2024, following the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) achieving a historic third consecutive term, is labelled a "separatist" by Beijing.

In August 2022, China included Hsiao on a public roster of 10 "Taiwan independence diehards" featured on its Taiwan Affairs Office website, along with other DPP officials whom Beijing aims to "punish," as reported by Focus Taiwan.

