Unrest after Hadi's death: Border Guard Bangladesh deployed across Dhaka to maintain law and order

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 19 : Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been deployed at multiple strategic locations across Dhaka to maintain law and order ahead of the arrival of the body of slain political activist Sharif Osman Hadi from Singapore, according to bdnews24.

In a statement issued on Friday, the BGB said troops have been positioned in the airport area, Karwan Bazar, the Hotel InterContinental zone and other key points in the capital, as security concerns remain high following protests and incidents of violence triggered by the youth leader Hadi's killing.

The deployment comes as Dhaka continues to witness unrest following the death of Hadi, the convenor and spokesperson of 'Inqilab Moncho', who was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. Critically injured, he was first taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later shifted to Evercare Hospital for intensive care. On December 15, Hadi was flown to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced medical treatment, where he later died

Following his death, protests intensified across Dhaka, with a fresh wave of demonstrations erupting on Friday as activists gathered at Shahbagh intersection demanding justice for the slain leader. During the protests, anti-India slogans were also raised. Videos circulating on social media showed groups pelting stones near the diplomatic mission in the area. Demonstrators called for the interim government to make way for a "revolutionary government," bdnews24 reported.

Inqilab Moncho said the aircraft carrying Hadi's remains is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday evening. From the airport, his coffin will be taken to the Dhaka University Central Mosque, it reported. Hadi's funeral prayer is expected to be held on Saturday afternoon in the Parliament area.

Confirming preparedness, Airport Police Station chief Mobarak Hossain said "all necessary security measures" had been taken in and around the airport ahead of the arrival of Hadi's body.

Hadi rose to prominence through the July Uprising last year that resulted in the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government and the movement to ban the Awami League.

He had announced that he would contest the 13th parliamentary election as an independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency.

Amid the unrest, Hadi's family demanded the construction of a memorial in his honour at Shahbagh, where he had initiated the movement.

According to bdnews24, his brother-in-law Amir Hossain Howlader said the family wanted formal recognition of Hadi's contributions as relatives and supporters gathered at his residence in Nalchity, Jhalakathi district.

"Hadi rose to prominence at Shahbagh. A memorial should be built for him there," Howlader said, as quoted by bdnews24.

The family also called for Hadi's poetry to be included in school textbooks.

They further demanded that his biography be taught in schools and colleges, and that those responsible for his killing be identified and given exemplary punishment.

Earlier, protesters vented their anger at the offices of media outlets such as The Daily Star and Prothom Alo.

They also targeted the partially demolished residence of Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Amid the escalating tensions, Inqilab Moncho urged the public to avoid violence, vandalism and arson.

In a late-night Facebook post on Thursday, the organisation said, "Through destruction and fire, certain groups aim to render Bangladesh an ineffective state. They seek to undermine the independence and sovereignty of our country. You must understand 32 and 36 are not the same."

Linking stability to the political roadmap, the post added, "As the February elections approach, consider who truly benefits if unrest is created in the country. To maintain stability in Bangladesh, fully cooperate with the government and refrain from violence."

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus issued its first response to the unrest on Friday. It urged citizens to resist acts of mob violence.

The interim government "strongly and unequivocally" condemned all forms of violence, intimidation, arson and destruction of property, the statement said. It warned that such actions threaten to derail the country's democratic process.

