"Unstable Bangladesh can add to instability in parts of India": Ex-Foreign Secy Shringla on political crisis in Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], August 5 : As the unrest situation in Bangladesh heightens, former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said that an unstable Bangladesh can add to instability in parts of India, adding that our interlocutors will be engaged with concerned people in Bangladesh to ensure that our larger interests are protected.

Shringla, who also served as a High Commissioner to Bangladesh, emphasised the need to work with all concerned to ensure that India as well as the interests of Bangladesh are secured.

This comes after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday and left the country, following which security agencies in India monitored a C-130 Aircraft with call sign AJAX1431 as it flew in close proximity to the Indian border. Sources said that it is believed that Sheikh Hasina and some members of her entourage are on this plane.

"An unstable Bangladesh can add to instability in parts of our country, which we do not want to see. So, a peaceful, prosperous, stable Bangladesh is India's best. It is very important that we work with all concerned to ensure that our interests and those of Bangladesh are secured," Shringla told ANI.

He further stressed that it is in our interest to ensure that there is peace and stability in our neighbouring countries.

"It's in our interest to ensure that there is peace and stability in our neighbouring countries...I do not doubt that our interlocutors will be engaged with concerned people in Bangladesh and that we will ensure that our larger interests are protected and that we will constructively ensure that there is peace and stability in Bangladesh," he said.

Noting that India shares a good relationship with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Shringla said that there has been a huge amount of development, and positive developments that have been possible under her government, adding that there is a strong people-to-people connection.

"We have strong ties across the board in a multifaceted manner in Bangladeshi society. And, we will engage any political or any other organization that we need to in the furtherance of our larger interests and those of Bangladesh," he said.

Emphasising that India and Bangladesh have an exceptional relationship, Shringla said that India has assisted Bangladesh and Bangladesh has assisted India.

"I think if the country is to progress and if we have to move forward, I think that relationship of mutual benefit, a relationship that seeks to cooperate constructively rather than to confront each other, I think will work in the best interest of the people of both our country," he said.

Responding to whether PM Hasina will be given shelter in India or she will be going to some other country, Shringla said that India never denied safe haven nor asylum to those that have been in its neighbourhood.

"It's difficult for me to say. I mean, keeping in mind that Sheikh Hasina was here right from 1975 till about 1979 or so when she went back to her country after the assassination of Mujibur Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, her father. So India never denied, you know, you know, safe haven nor asylum to those that have been in our neighbourhood," he said.

"But my own sense is that there are many other places the prime minister may do so. It's difficult," Shringla added.

