UOS displays digital excellence at Computing and Informatics Week

Sharjah [UAE], April 24 (ANI/WAM): The University of Sharjah (UOS) launched its annual Computing and Informatics Week, a two-day celebration spotlighting the frontiers of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and e-commerce.

The event drew an impressive crowd of international experts, academics, and students, all converging to advance dialogue and share expertise in these critical fields shaping the digital future.

The event opened with a keynote from Prof Yousef Haik, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, who welcomed attendees and reaffirmed the University's vision to be a beacon of academic and research excellence, both locally and globally. He emphasised the importance of such gatherings in forging connections among scholars, industry leaders, and students, and in nurturing the next generation of digital trailblazers poised to drive the UAE's transformation.

A highlight of the programme was a specialised symposium on "Cybersecurity and E-Commerce," attended by Prof Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies.

In his remarks, Prof Bettayeb underscored the urgency of addressing the latest developments in AI and its wide-ranging applications, noting their direct impact on economic and commercial relations. He also spotlighted the vital role of cybersecurity in safeguarding digital commerce.

Prof Abbes Amira, Dean of the College of Computing and Informatics, elaborated on the college's collaborative approach, working closely with other university faculties and industry partners to create an interactive educational environment that bridges theory and practice.

Prof Amira added that one of the events was the fifth edition of the International Symposium on E-Commerce and Cybersecurity (SEC 2025), jointly organised by the Departments of Information Systems and Computer Science in partnership with the College of Law. The symposium discussed the latest technological breakthroughs in cybersecurity and e-commerce from a multidisciplinary perspective.

The opening day featured standout keynote addresses, including Prof Fakhri Karai from Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, who explored "Effective AI in Healthcare Systems," and Prof Sergey Kolyubin from Russia's ITMO University, who delved into "The Future of Embodied Intelligence."

A lively panel discussion, "Shifting Horizons in Learning: The Rise of Generative AI," moderated by Prof Ali Aouni, featured faculty from across the university and representatives from AWS company. The day also included a workshop in collaboration with NVIDIA DLI on AI-driven anomaly detection in data, led by Dr Iyad Turki.

The "Cybersecurity and E-Commerce" symposium welcomed industry leaders such as Omar Mohammed Al Awadi, founder and CEO of Technologies LLC, who gave a thorough analysis of the evolving landscape of e-commerce, consumer behaviour, and digital culture. In addition, Emini Yilmaz Bouton, founder and CEO of AcceleratEMEA, highlighted the critical role of innovation and interdisciplinary thinking in securing the future of e-commerce.

The event featured research presentations by several faculty members and graduate students, covering advanced topics such post-quantum cryptography, IoT security protocols, data-driven frameworks for research funding, and predictive pricing optimisation.

The week concluded with an awards ceremony honouring sponsors, speakers, and the winners of student competitions in AI and cybersecurity. In the fiercely contested robotics programming competition, first prize went to Ghulam Mohammed and Saif Abdul Jalil, with Salsabeel Al Saman and Omar Mohammed taking second. The third place was shared by Gaith Mohammed and Rafi Ibn Al Noor, as well as Alia Abdulaziz and Hafsa Rahmanullah. In the Cybersecurity Competition, Bushr Al Khayyat clinched first place, followed by Rafi Ibni Abu Kalam and Salsabeel Al Saman.

The "2025 Innovation in E-Commerce Award," presented in partnership with Technologies LLC, recognised exceptional student projects. Omar Mohammed was honoured for his drone fleet asset-tracking system for indoor environments, Saif Salem for his AI methodology project, and Waleed Khaled for his application of What3Words to tackle regional logistical challenges.

Jad Hatem received accolades for "TrustChain," while Mariam Nader was awarded a certificate of distinction for her "Volunteer Information System." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor