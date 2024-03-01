UP: 3 booked after woman dies due to treatment by quack
Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), March 1 Three persons have been booked for the death of a 32-year-old woman, who was given an injection by a quack.
Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Manoj Awasthi said after Asma complained of stomach pain on Thursday night, her family took her to a local clinic for treatment.
According to the complaint filed by the victim's family, when the pain did not subside, a quack administered her an injection following which her condition deteriorated, and she died after some time.
The police have registered a case against Avanish and his aides Priyanka and Ajay under Indian Penal Code Section 304A (causing death by negligence), ASP Awasthi said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the official added.
