UP cyber cell cautions against Black Friday deals in virtual world

Lucknow, Nov 24 The Black Friday mood is catching on in India and the Uttar Pradesh Police's cyber cell has asked online shoppers to exercise caution and remain vigilant against a surge in cyber scams, targetting discount hunters.

Black Friday, traditionally marked as the day after Thanksgiving, is widely recognised as the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season for retailers.

During this period, stores typically offer substantial discounts on a wide range of products, including electronics, toys, clothing, and other popular gift items.

Superintendent of police, cyber cell, Triveni Singh, said this marks heightened risk associated with the increased usage of voucher codes and newsletter emails while seeking bargain deals during Black Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor