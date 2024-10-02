UP: Jamaican PM Andrew Holness witnesses Ganga Aarti in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 : Jamaican Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, witnessed Ganga Aarti in Varanasi on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna was also present on the occasion.

PM Andrew Holness also visited the Trade Facilitation Centre and Craft Museum Varanasi.

"PM @AndrewHolnessJM of Jamaica along with his delegation visited the Trade Facilitation Centre and Craft Museum of Varanasi. Accompanying him were @GovernorofUp Smt. Anandiben Patel and Minister Shri Suresh Khanna," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Earlier, Holness, visited the historic city of Varanasi, where he toured the Sarnath Museum, gaining insights into India's rich heritage.

Speaking to ANI, he expressed his delight in experiencing the spiritual and cultural significance of the site.

"I am very pleased to be at this historic and spiritual site. This is my first direct experience with the culture and the great artefacts that are here, and I have great regard and respect for the culture, and indeed the spirituality of this place," he said.

The visit to Varanasi is part of Holness's broader agenda to deepen bilateral relations between Jamaica and India. He emphasised the importance of fostering cooperation with India, particularly as it emerges as a rapidly growing economy and an innovative society.

"The purpose of my visit to India is to deepen and strengthen the bilateral relations that exist. We've always had good bilateral relations, but it is clear that India is a rapidly growing economy and very innovative society. Jamaica wants to cooperate with India in the development of our own capacity, and India has been a very strong voice for the global soul. It is a very opportune time for Jamaica to strengthen its relations with India," he said.

In a recent meeting between PM Modi and Andrew Holness, the two leaders highlighted the significance of "cricket diplomacy" in enhancing people-to-people ties between their nations.

Holness commended India's cricket prowess, while Modi praised Jamaica's achievements in track and field. "I congratulate India on its victory in the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup held in the West Indies in June and its recent gold medal sweep in the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad last month," Holness added.

This visit marks the first bilateral engagement of a Jamaican Prime Minister in India, a significant step toward bolstering economic cooperation and solidifying historical ties. The relationship is rooted in shared values of democracy and freedom, reinforced by cultural links and mutual respect. As Holness's visit unfolds, both countries look forward to a promising future, enhancing their cooperative endeavours across various sectors.

The visit is expected to pave the way for stronger relations and greater collaboration between Jamaica and India in the years to come.

Earlier, in a special gesture, the PM of Jamaica presented a photo of Narendra Modi's visit to Montego Bay, Jamaica, in 1999. Modiji had travelled to Jamaica during PM Vajpayee's visit for the G-15 meeting in Jamaica. In the photo, Modiji is seen interacting with Indian diaspora members in Jamaica who had hosted him.

PM presented a cricket bat signed by the Indian cricket team to PM of Jamaica, who also gifted a cricket bat ( signed by Chris Gayle) to PM Modi. These presentations highlight the special cricket connection between the two countries. Chris Gayle and Neeraj Chopra were invited to PM's lunch hosted in honour of PM Holness of Jamaica. Sporting links bring the two countries closer.

