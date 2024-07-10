Urban flooding alert issued for Pakistan amid monsoon rains

Islamabad, July 10 The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan issued an alert for urban flooding in parts of the country's south Sindh province during the ongoing spell of monsoon rains.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the NDMA quoted its national emergencies operation centre as saying that under the monsoon's influence, scattered rainfall, windstorms, and thunderstorms are expected across various regions of the province, reports Xinhua news agency.

The NDMA advised the provincial disaster management authority and the local municipal administration to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate measures to safeguard the population at risk.

"People dwelling in low-lying areas are advised to take extra caution and undertake emergency preparation given potential urban flooding," the statement added.

Communities at risk are also advised to follow instructions from local authorities and download the NDMA's mobile application for timely disaster alerts, guidelines, and precautionary measures, the statement noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor