Urvashi Dholkia shares health update, says ‘long way to recovery’

Mumbai, Jan 7 Actress Urvashi Dholakia, who had undergone a surgery for a tumour in her neck, has shared a health update and said that there is a long way to recovery. However, she is looking forward to going back home.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a reel, where she is seen posing with the doctor who treated her, while she sat on the hospital bed. She shared another video in the reel and wrote: “ I cannot talk much as advised by doctors… Finally the drainage pipe is out and the iv line is out too…. Now all i want ro do is go home..” on it.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: “Another Fight won Thank u all for ur wishes and love A am finally homeward bound. A long way to recovery yet but home will always be where my heart is Big thank u to @nanavatihospital for taking such amazing care of me the staff was so caring.”

She added: “And The Biggest thank u to the man behind it all .. the only man who managed to slit my throat (just kidding) - Dr. Agnieesh Patial ! @dragneesh Thanks a ton doc for attending to me with such sincerity and speed.”

The 45-year-old actress gained major stardom with the iconic villainess Komolika in the long running television series Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She then worked in 'Kahiin To Hoga', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', and others.

She was recently seen as the contestant in the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11'. She was also seen as Devi Singh Shekhawat in 'Pushpa Impossible'.

