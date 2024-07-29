US: 1 dead, 6 injured in shootout at New York park

New York [US], July 29 (AN): One person was killed and at least six others sustained gunshot injuries after shots were fired at a large gathering in Rochester, New York, on Sunday evening, police said.

Rochester Police Department Captain Greg Bello told reporters at a press briefing that police responded to Maplewood Park at about 6:20 pm on Sunday after receiving reports that shots were fired during a large gathering.

When officers arrived, they discovered multiple people had been shot.

Police identified the deceased as an adult in their 20s.

As per a report in Rochester First, police said they responded to the park on Bridge View Drive around 6:20 p.m. for the report of a large gathering with shots fired and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds, and a large group of people fleeing from the scene.

Five people have been hospitalized with "relatively minor injuries" at this time as a result of this shooting, the media outlet said.

Police say some people were transported to the hospital by private vehicle throughout the night and others by ambulance.

