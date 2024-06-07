US: 11 people transported to hospital after heat exhaustion at Donald Trump's event

Washington, DC [US], June 7 : Nearly a dozen people were hospitalised due to heat exhaustion in Phoenix, Arizona as they were waiting in line for an event featuring former President Donald Trump, reported The Hill.

The Phoenix Fire Department said that they responded to the event, hosted at Dream City Church in north Phoenix and transported 11 people to the hospital, reported The Hill citing ABC15.

According to the Phoenix National Weather Service, the temperatures reached 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday for the first time this year, and later it tied the daily record high of 111 degrees set in 2016.

The season's first heat wave is expected to hit the region after a particularly warm summer last year.

Moreover, the videos and photos shared online showed several people fainting and requiring medical attention due to the extreme heatwave, as reported by The Hill.

The Hill further reached out to the Trump campaign for his comment.

The event, sponsored by Turning Point Action, a youth-oriented conservative group, was aimed to increase voter turnout by encouraging early and mail-in voting, an idea formerly opposed by Trump.

The Arizona Republic reported that the Dream City Church event is the second time the former president has visited the place of worship, reported The Hill.

In June 2020, Trump held an indoor event, his second public gathering since the start of the COVID-19 quarantine. The Republic reported that church officials incorrectly claimed they installed air purification systems that could kill "99.9%" of COVID-19 within 10 minutes.

It was reported that at least eight of Trump's campaign staffers tested positive after his 2020 Tulsa, Okla., event days before the first Dream City Church rally.

Moreover, according to recent polling, Trump leads President Biden by 3.3 percentage points in Arizona.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor