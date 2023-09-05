US: 2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Birmingham nightclub

Alabama [US], September 5 : At least two persons were killed while three others were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in US' Alabama, CNN reported.

Shortly afterwards, shots were fired at a vehicle arriving at a hospital emergency room, targeting people who may have been injured in the nightclub shooting.

The first shooting occurred at a Birmingham nightclub on 5th Avenue North early Labor Day morning, according to CNN affiliate WVTM.

The shooting took place at 2:17 am on Monday morning when a vehicle arrived at the emergency department with individuals believed to have been injured in an earlier off-site shooting, as per a University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital spokesperson.

“The shooter immediately fled the scene,” the spokesperson said, as per CNN.

The reports of shootings in the US have become more common for the residents and the mass-shooting is an increasingly alarming problem in the United States.

Earlier, A 17-year-old boy was shot dead by the police after he allegedly killed a police dog and pointed his gun at officers, authorities in Georgia said, CNN reported.

The teenager has been identified as Stephon Ford by Clayton County Police Department Assistant Chief Bruce Parks during a news conference on Saturday.

Parks said that the shooting happened in Jonesboro, Georgia, which is about 17 miles south of Atlanta, just before 2 am.

On August 28, another report of a shooting was reported where a faculty member of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was shot dead on campus, and a suspect has been taken into custody, according to a school spokesman, CNN reported.

The incident caused people to seek shelter for several hours while police investigated.

At 1:02 pm ET, shots were reportedly fired at the school's Caudill Laboratories. Shortly after 2:30 pm, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz confirmed that a suspect had been taken into custody.

