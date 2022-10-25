US: 2 killed in Missouri's St Louis high school shooting, gunman dead

A suspect was shot dead by police on Monday after two people were killed and six others were injured when the gunman opened fire at a St. Louis high school in the US state of Missouri, media reports said quoting police officials.

Among those killed were an adult woman and a teenage girl who lost their lives at the school. The incident occurred at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, and the shooter was shot by police inside the school, Commissioner Mike Sack said in a news briefing, reported USA Today.

"This is a heartbreaking day for all of us," Sack said. "It's gonna be tough. While on paper we may have nine victims... we have hundreds of others. Everyone who survived is going to take home trauma."

Eight people, including the gunman, were taken to the hospital, Sack said adding that the suspect died at the hospital. Following the incident, the officers were in th process of informing the victims' families.

Sack added that the identification of the suspect has not been made yet positively. Shrapnel wounds and gunshot wounds were the injuries sustained by the people who were hurt during the incident. "As their condition changes, we hope for the better," Sack spoke on the condition of the injured individuals, reported USA Today.

Police officials received the call for an active shooter around 9:10 am local time. After the information was received by the police officers they reached the crime scene "within a couple of minutes" and "immediately" entered the school.

Later, the students of the school told the officers there was a shooter "armed with a long gun," Sack said. At this moment, there was an exchange of gunfire and the police shot down the suspect. Sack informed that during the fire exchange no officer was injured.

By 10:45 a.m. local time, the scene was secure, and there was no active threat, the department said. However, Sack declined to elaborate further as to how the gunmen entered the school premises.

Revealing details of the gunman Sack said he was about 20 years old. However, the police are still investigating the matter and are trying to determine the gunman's relationship with the school and the victims. Officers located his vehicle in the area, Sack added.

( With inputs from ANI )

