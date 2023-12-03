US: 3 civilians killed, 2 cops injured in Queens stabbing rampage

New York [US], December 3 : Three people were killed and two New York City Police Department officers were injured after a stabbing rampage and fire at a house in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Sunday morning, reported The New York Post, citing law enforcement sources.

The officers received a 911 call reporting an assault at 22nd Street, a multi-family home, in the early morning at 5 am.

As soon as the officers arrived, they found three dead people, according to the fire officials.

Moreover, one of the responding officers was slashed in the face by a suspect and another was slashed in the neck, the law enforcement sources said, the New York Post reported.

Following the attack, a police officer then shot the suspect, who is currently in critical condition, as per the sources.

The injured NYPD officers were taken to Jamaica Hospital, according to the New York Post.

Meanwhile, another three people were taken to local hospitals who were in a critical condition, the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said.

As the FDNY extinguished the fire, they found three additional dead victims who were stabbed, according to sources.

The FDNY Marshals are investigating the fire, reported the New York Post.

