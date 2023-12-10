US: 3 killed, one wounded in Atlanta shooting

Washington, Dec 10 Three people were killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Atlanta, capital city of the US state of Georgia, local police said.

The incident was linked to a drug deal, media reports said quoting police.

The three male victims in their 20s were pronounced dead on the scene and the fourth was transported to a hospital, the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The victims have not been identified and there was no information about the shooter.

The US had suffered 634 mass shootings as of December 9 this year, according to the non-profit research group Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

