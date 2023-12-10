US: 3 killed, one wounded in Atlanta shooting
By IANS | Published: December 10, 2023 12:55 PM2023-12-10T12:55:38+5:302023-12-10T13:00:11+5:30
Washington, Dec 10 Three people were killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Atlanta, capital city ...
Washington, Dec 10 Three people were killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Atlanta, capital city of the US state of Georgia, local police said.
The incident was linked to a drug deal, media reports said quoting police.
The three male victims in their 20s were pronounced dead on the scene and the fourth was transported to a hospital, the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.
The victims have not been identified and there was no information about the shooter.
The US had suffered 634 mass shootings as of December 9 this year, according to the non-profit research group Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app