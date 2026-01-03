US action in Venezuela a dangerous precedent: UN chief

United Nations, Jan 3 Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply alarmed” by the US action on Saturday in Venezuela that captured President Nicolas Maduro and called it “a dangerous precedent”.

Guterres’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the secretary-general is worried the military action “has potential worrying implications for the region”.

“Independently of the situation in Venezuela, these developments constitute a dangerous precedent”, the spokesperson said in a statement.

“The Secretary-General continues to emphasise the importance of full respect by all of international law, including the UN Charter”, he said. “He’s deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected”.

Guterres calls for an “inclusive dialogue, in full respect of human rights and the rule of law” and stresses the “importance of full respect -- by all -- of international law, including the UN Charter”, Dujarric said.

“He’s deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected”, the spokesperson added.

In an early morning operation, US Delta forces attacked an army base in Venezuela, capping months of military buildup and picked up Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

They were put on a warship for transportation to New York, where “narco-terrorism” charges have been filed in a federal court, US officials said.

“They're on a ship, and they'll be heading into New York”, US President Donald Trump told Fox News. “They went by helicopter on a nice flight. I'm sure they loved it”.

Trump has been criticising Maduro, accusing him of being involved in the drug trade and sending gangs to the US.

--IANS

al/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor