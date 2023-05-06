US adds 253,000 jobs in April, surpasses expectations

Washington, May 6 The US added 253,000 new jobs for the month of April, according to data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

US wages grew considerably, a signal that demand for labour remains strong amid what analysts call a slowing economy, Xinhua news agency reported.

The numbers exceeded analysts' expectations of 180,000 new jobs added.

