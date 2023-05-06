US adds 253,000 jobs in April, surpasses expectations

By IANS | Published: May 6, 2023 10:09 AM2023-05-06T10:09:03+5:302023-05-06T10:20:14+5:30

Washington, May 6 The US added 253,000 new jobs for the month of April, according to data published ...

US adds 253,000 jobs in April, surpasses expectations | US adds 253,000 jobs in April, surpasses expectations

US adds 253,000 jobs in April, surpasses expectations

Washington, May 6 The US added 253,000 new jobs for the month of April, according to data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

US wages grew considerably, a signal that demand for labour remains strong amid what analysts call a slowing economy, Xinhua news agency reported.

The numbers exceeded analysts' expectations of 180,000 new jobs added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :XinhuaUs Bureau Of Labor StatisticsXinhua NewsXinhua news agencyXinhua news agency quoted comptroller of the royal householdXinhua news agency quoted seven newsXinhua news agency quoted the health ministryBureau of labor statisticsXinhua news agency quoted palestine liberation organization's executive committee