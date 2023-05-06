US adds 253,000 jobs in April, surpasses expectations
By IANS | Published: May 6, 2023 10:09 AM2023-05-06T10:09:03+5:302023-05-06T10:20:14+5:30
Washington, May 6 The US added 253,000 new jobs for the month of April, according to data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
US wages grew considerably, a signal that demand for labour remains strong amid what analysts call a slowing economy, Xinhua news agency reported.
The numbers exceeded analysts' expectations of 180,000 new jobs added.
