Washington [US], November 2 : The US Department of Homeland Security(DHS) added textile companies of the People's Republic of China(PRC) to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List, adding 78 entities to the list to ensure the eradication of forced labour against Uyghurs in Xinjiang region on Thursday.

The US Customs and Border Protection will not allow the entry of the products produced by Esquel Group, Guangdong Esquel Textile Co., Ltd., and Turpan Esquel Textile Co., Ltd.

The Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said "Through today's expansion of the Entity List, we enable American businesses to better assess their supply chains and ensure they do not profit, directly or indirectly, from the use of forced labour,"

In addition to this, Changji Esquel Textile Co., Ltd. will be removed from section one of the UFLPA list. The products produced by this company will be prohibited from entering the US.

The Under Secretary for Policy Robert Silvers, who serves as chair of the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force said, "We are uncompromising in removing forced labour from U.S. supply chains. Our enforcement efforts are yielding results. Our Administration is committed to advancing this momentum and strengthening accountability across global supply chains."

This list signifies US support for the Uyghurs against forced labour and oppression in the East Turkistan region.

The DHS has now added 78 entities to the UFLPA entry list since its formation in December 2021. The list includes companies based on agriculture, chemicals, textiles, plastics, batteries, household appliances and electronics.

This list is compiled by the US to eliminate forced labour and holds the PRC responsible for genocide and crimes against humanity against the Uyghurs and other religious and ethnic groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

These goods are not allowed to enter the US as the forced labour used behind these goods is against the human rights of Uyghurs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor