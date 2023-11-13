US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 13 (ANI/TPS): US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria hit a weapons site and training facility, the Pentagon announced on Sunday. The strikes follow recent missile and drone attacks on US forces in Syria and Iraq by Iranian proxy militias.

"The President has no higher priority than the safety of US personnel, and he directed today's action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests," Secretary of State Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

The statement said the strikes hit "a training facility and a safe house near the cities of Abu Kamal and Mayadin, respectively." Both are located in eastern Syria.

Missile and drone attacks on US positions in the Mideast increased after Israel began its ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. The Pentagon has said that the attacks have injured 56 American personnel, adding that all have returned to duty.

In a speech on Saturday, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah called for international demonstrations to pressure Israel and the US to end the war in Gaza. He added that missile and drone attacks on American forces stationed in Syria and Iraq would continue until the war in Gaza ends.

The US also deployed two aircraft carrier strike force groups to the region. (ANI/TPS)

