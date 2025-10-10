US Amb-Designate Sergio Gor to meet government officials, discuss bilateral issues during visit to India

Washington DC [US], October 10 : US Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor is set to visit India along with Michael J Rigas, Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources, the State Department announced on Thursday.

He will travel to India from October 9-14 and meet Indian government counterparts to discuss the wide gamut of India-US ties.

The US Embassy Spokesperson said that Gor's presentation of credentials and move to India will occur at a later date that has not yet been determined.

On September 24, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met US Ambassador to India-designate Sergio Gor on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York. Both leaders expressed their commitment to further promoting the success of the bilateral relationship between India and the United States.

In a post on X, the US State Department shared that they look forward to strengthening ties between the two countries.

The official post read, "U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia and Ambassador Nominee to India Sergio Gor met with India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly. They look forward to further promoting the success of the U.S.-India relationship."

Earlier, on September 12, Sergio Gor highlighted the "deep friendship" between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Senate confirmation hearing. He emphasised that the personal rapport between the two leaders is a key asset in strengthening the US-India strategic partnership.

Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Gor emphasised the unique dynamic between the two world leaders, describing the bond as "incredible" and "unique", while underlining India's critical role in regional and global stability.

"India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond... India's geographic position, economic growth, and military capabilities make it a cornerstone of regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests that our nations share. As Secretary Rubio said, India is one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world... If confirmed, I will prioritise deepening defence and security cooperation with India," he told the committee.

