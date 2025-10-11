US Ambassador-designate Gor and FS Misri have 'productive exchange' on India–US ties

New Delhi, Oct 11 US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had a "productive exchange" on the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership during their meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"They had a productive exchange on the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities. FS wished Amb-designate Gor all success for his assignment," stated MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.

Earlier, Gor met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar as both discussed India-US relationship and its global significance.

Gor is on a four-day visit to India, which began on October 9.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar took to X and posted, "Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance. Wish him the best for his new responsibility."

Accompanying Gor is the US Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources, Michael J Rigas. A spokesperson for the US Embassy in New Delhi has clarified that Ambassador Gor's visit is not related to his formal assumption of office.

"This is a short trip. His presentation of credentials will occur at a later date, which has not yet been determined," the spokesperson said.

During their stay, Ambassador Gor and Deputy Secretary Rigas are expected to hold meetings with Indian government counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, including the India-US strategic partnership and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Before departing for India, Gor met Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, during the Diwali celebrations at India House in Washington.

Gor was formally nominated as the US Ambassador to India on August 22 and confirmed by the US Senate on October 7.

His visit comes at a time when India-US relations are navigating a complex phase, marked by rising H1B visa costs and uncertainty over tariff measures imposed by the Donald Trump administration.

38-year-old Gor, the youngest US Ambassador to India, is considered one of the closest aides of Trump and was earlier the Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, entrusted with vetting more than 4,000 posts in the new Trump administration.

Gor would also serve as a special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor