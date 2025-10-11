US Ambassador-designate to India meets NSA Doval, says both nations "remain committed to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific"

New Delhi [India], October 11 : US Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor, on Saturday held talks with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Gor said that the US and India are committed to advancing a free Indo-Pacific.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India said, "A pleasure to spend time with National Security Advisor Doval today. The US and India remain committed to working together to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Gor said that the US values its relationship with India, and showed optimism regarding the relations between the two nations.

Gor said that US President Donald Trump values his personal friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The US values its relationship with India, and under the strong leadership of President Donald J Trump and Prime Minister Modi, I'm optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations. President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a great and personal friend. In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call. And that is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead," he said.

Gor said that he had meetings upon arrival with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and also held talks on various topics, including critical minerals.

"We hit the ground running. We had a great series of meetings with Foreign Secretary Misri, the External Affairs Minister, Dr. Jaishankar, and the National Security Advisor, Doval. We just finished an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi, where we discussed bilateral issues, including defence, trade, and technology. We also discussed the importance of critical minerals and the importance of that to both of our nations," he said.

Gor added that he looked forward to deepening the relationship between the two nations.

"Once again, it's an honour to serve as President Donald Trump's ambassador to India, and I look forward to this very important relationship and continuing to grow and deepen the relationship between our two nations," he said.

Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in India officially welcomed Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor, who is set to strengthen the ties between the United States and India.

