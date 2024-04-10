US Ambassador highlights strong bilateral cooperation against cyber crimes

New Delhi [India], April 10 : Highlighting successful US-India law enforcement cooperation in combating cybercrimes, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti on Wednesday termed the bilateral ties between the two nations, "a multiplicative relationship."

Ambassador Garcetti, speaking at a special screening of the documentary 'Bogus Phone Operators' in New Delhi, underscored the significance of the collaboration between the United States and India in addressing various challenges, including cyber-security threats.

The US Embassy in New Delhi organised the special screening of a documentary film on Wednesday that exposes the world of illegal call centres and cybercrime and tech fraud.

He remarked, "This is really a place where we have concerts, discussions, exhibitions...we really encourage you to come back...to really learn about the ways that the United States and India are working together in what I call a multiplicative relationship."

He further elaborated on the synergy between the two countries, stating, "It's not India plus the United States, it's India times the United States when we get together. Whether that's in moments of great opportunity like expanding economic opportunities, looking at health issues together, combating challenges like climate change or other things."

Highlighting the importance of a strong bilateral relationship, Ambassador Garcetti emphasised its benefits for both nations and the global community. "We know that the United States and India, when we have a relationship that is strong, it is strong for our people, and it sends a message to the world that we are here to preserve the peace and to look at ways to protect you and your families," he stated.

The documentary highlighted successful US-India law enforcement cooperation in combating cybercrimes and how the authorities of the two countries teamed up to unravel a multi-million-dollar scam by impersonators preying on elderly US citizens.

The screening was organised at the American Centre in New Delhi, the US Embassy and Consulates in India said in a statement.

