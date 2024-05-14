US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, marks one-year anniversary with milestone achievements

New Delhi [India], May 14 : United States Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, celebrated his one-year anniversary in the role, reflecting on the remarkable journey and accomplishments during his tenure.

"I never dreamed I'd have the honour and privilege of representing my country here in India, but what a year it's been," remarked Garcetti, expressing gratitude for the opportunity.

Throughout the past year, Garcetti has traversed across 22 states and union territories, fostering friendships, receiving notable gifts, and savouring the diverse culinary offerings. "From Mumbai to Kohima, I picked up some amazing friends, received incredible gifts, and of course, enjoyed some great food," he recounted, highlighting the enriching experiences of his travels.

Trade emerged as a cornerstone of bilateral relations, with Garcetti noting, "It was a banner year for trade," emphasising the substantial volume of trade, valued at nearly USD 200 billion, and efforts to reduce tariffs to promote economic growth. "That's a lot of almonds for a lot of mangoes," Garcetti quipped, showcasing the magnitude of trade exchanges between the two nations.

In the realm of India-US defence cooperation, Garcetti celebrated record military exercises aimed at enhancing peace and interoperability between the United States and India. "From the seabed to the stars, the India-US relationship is reaching new heights," he affirmed, highlighting collaborations in space exploration, including the joint development of a satellite set to launch later in the year.

Environmental sustainability emerged as another focal point, with Garcetti commending joint efforts to expand climate resilience and solutions, such as financing 10,000 new electric buses and establishing the largest solar manufacturing plant in southern India with US assistance. "We're making sure we walk the green walk, not just the green talk," he asserted, underscoring commitments to environmental stewardship.

Addressing healthcare cooperation, Garcetti highlighted collaborative endeavours in vaccine development for diseases like dengue and malaria, showcasing the shared commitment to global health security. Furthermore, he lauded efforts to streamline visa processing, significantly reducing wait times and increasing the number of visas issued, making Indians the leading source of international students.

As he concluded his remarks, the US envoy expressed optimism for the future of the US-India partnership. "If we did this much in one year, I can't wait to see what's next," he remarked, underscoring the enduring bond between the two nations and the limitless potential of collaboration.

