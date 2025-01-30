US: American Airlines flight crashes at Reagan National Airport in Washington DC

Washington DC [US], January 30 : US Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday said that a PSA Airline Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet had collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to runway 22 at Reagan Washington National Airport at around 9 pm. local time. PSA was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas.

The aircraft crashed in the Potomac River near the vicinity of Reagan National Airport, according to officials. Fireboats are currently on the scene as the response team works to manage the situation, D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services reported. The details of the crash, including the cause and whether anyone was aboard, have not yet been confirmed. Emergency teams are actively engaged in rescue and recovery operations.

DC Fire Department posted the confirmation of the incident on x, "Confirmed small aircraft down in Potomac River vicinity Reagan National Airport. Fireboats on scene."

Reagan Airport officials said that all takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open.

US Vice President asked citizens to pray for those on board the aircraft, "Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best."

Senator Ted Cruz said that it was known that there were fatalities but the number was not yet known.

"I am closely monitoring the situation at DCA, and I will receive a briefing from the FAA tomorrow. While we don't yet know how many on board were lost, we know there are fatalities. Please join Heidi and me in praying for all involved as the search and rescue is underway, " Cruz posted on X.

US law enforcement oficials say further updates will follow once the cause of the crash is known.

