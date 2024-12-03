US announces additional military assistance to Ukraine worth $725 mn

Washington, Dec 3 The US government has announced additional military assistance to Ukraine worth $725 million to meet the urgent need of the country at war with Russia.

Weapons in the latest package include air defence capabilities, munitions for rocket systems and artillery, and anti-tank weapons, among others, according to a press statement on Monday from the Department of Defense.

The provision followed President Joe Biden's announcement on September 26 that his administration would provide another significant package of urgently needed weapons and equipment to Ukraine. The weapons will be provided under previously exercised Presidential Drawdown Authority from Department of Defense stocks, the Department of State said in its version of the announcement.

The assistance has been reported by news outlets based on anonymous sources prior to Monday's formal announcements from the Defence and State Departments, Xinhua news agency reported.

It coincided with the Biden administration's reported request for Ukraine that it lower the recruitment age from 25 to 18 to make up for the loss of manpower on the battleground.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor