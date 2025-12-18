US announces over USD 10 bln arms sales package for Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan]/Washington DC [US], December 18 : US President Donald Trump's administration has announced a massive package of arms sales to Taiwan valued at more than USD 10 billion, including medium-range missiles, howitzers and drones, according to the State Department.

The potential sale of eight arms packages to Taiwan, include HIMARS rocket systems, anti-tank missiles, and drones, at an estimated total cost of US$11.1 billion, Focus Taiwan news outlet said.

Five of the eight arms packages the M109A7 howitzers, HIMARS rocket systems, TOW 2B anti-tank missiles, anti-armor drones, and FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missiles are covered in an NT$1.25 trillion (US$39.85 billion) special defence budget put forth last month by the Taiwan government, pending lawmakers' review, the Taiwanese news outlet said quoting the country's Defence Ministry.

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on Wednesday (local time) made the announcement and said it has delivered the required certifications notifying Congress of the sales, following approval by the US State Department.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung thanked Washington for the proposed arms sale, saying that it demonstrates the US' commitment to enhancing Taiwan's self-defence capabilities, as highlighted in the National Security Strategy Washington released earlier this month.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $4.05 billion," the DSCA said in a statement.

It further added, "The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region."

TECRO has requested to buy 82 M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 420 M57 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS); 756 M31A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System-Unitary pods (GMLRS-U); 447 M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System-Alternative Warhead pods (GMLRS-AW); 39 M1152A1 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV); 45 International Field Artillery Tactical Data Systems (IFATDS).

Apart from the non-MDE items that will be part of the sale will be: M28A2 Low Cost Reduced Range Practice Rocket pods (LCRRPR); M249 machine gun; 5.56mm; M2A1 machine gun .50 CAL; M1084A2 truck, cargo, Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV); Resupply Vehicles (RSV); M1089A2 truck, wrecker, FMTV, cargo, FMTV, RSV; M1095 Trailer, cargo, FMTV 5 Ton; Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGRAS) Core Communication Management System (CCMS) in support of AN/VRC-90E and AN/VRC-92E; frequency-hopping radios; tool kits; test equipment; support equipment; technical documentation; spare parts; training; US Government and contractor technical support; engineering and logistics support services; field office support; and elements of logistics/program support. The estimated total cost is USD 4.05 billion.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te had in November this year announced a USD 40 billion supplementary defence budget to run from 2026 to 2033.

Meanwhile, the US Senate had on Wednesday (local US time) passed the National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes authorisation of up to USD 1 billion in funds for Taiwan-related security cooperation in 2026.

The legislation had been previously approved by the US House of Representatives after the two chambers agreed on a compromise version of the bill, which covers more than USD 900 billion in US national defence spending and related issues.

The bipartisan act reflects an "evolving security landscape and ensures the US remains prepared to deter adversaries like China and Russia while reinforcing vital partnerships with allies, including Taiwan," US Senator John Curtis said in a statement on Wednesday.

The NDAA also incorporates the Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act, which supports Taiwan's participation in the International Monetary Fund as per a Focus Taiwan report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor