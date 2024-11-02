US announces security aid worth $425 million for Ukraine

Washington, Nov 2 The US Defense Department has announced additional security assistance for Ukraine worth an estimated $425 million.

The Pentagon in a statement on Friday said that the aid under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package is meant to meet Ukraine's critical security and defence needs.

The tranche of equipment to be provided under the aid include munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); Stinger missiles; Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) equipment and munitions; Air-to-ground munitions; Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition; Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armour systems; Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers; Small arms and ammunition; Medical equipment; and Demolitions equipment and munitions.

It is the 69th tranche of equipment to be provided from the US Defense Department inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

"The United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its associated Capability Coalitions to meet Ukraine's urgently needed battlefield requirements and defend against Russian aggression," the Pentagon said in the statement.

