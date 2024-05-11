US announces USD 400 million military aid package for embattled Ukraine

Washington DC [US], May 11 : The United States has announced a USD 400 million military aid package for Ukraine as the country continues to be in desperate need of Western aid amid intensifying pressure from Russia, The Hill reported.

This package is the third slated for Kyiv after the US passed the national security supplemental last month that included USD 61 billion for Kyiv.

The new package includes Patriot air defence munitions and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, which have been crucial to defending Ukraine's skies and keeping its cities safe, The Hill reported on Friday.

Other equipment includes more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and 155 mm and 105 mm artillery rounds, which Ukraine was in desperate need of to fend off Russian attacks across the front line as Moscow has an advantage in artillery fire, the report said.

The US is also providing Javelin missiles, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, M113 Armoured Personnel Carriers, patrol boats and general small arms ammunition, grenades and demolition munitions.

Notably, the announcement comes after the passage of an initial USD 1 billion package in late April, shortly after President Biden signed the national security supplemental bill into law. This had come after months of Congress holding up talks on new aid for Ukraine.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin also announced a USD 6 billion package for Ukraine that will require Kyiv to purchase equipment from the defence industrial base before delivery, The Hill reported.

As Russia intensifies pressure across the eastern frontline, making critical advances in the Donetsk region, US aid will play a crucial role in the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

This announcement comes on the heels of a fresh attack launched by Russia in the north-eastern Kharkiv region, putting even more pressure on Ukrainian forces.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the state guards after allegations that two members were involved in a plot to assassinate him, Al Jazeera reported.

Zelenskyy fired the former leader of the state guards, Serhiy Rud, on Thursday, Al Jazeera reported, adding that the decision came after the State Security Service (SBU) said earlier this week that it had uncovered an assassination plot against Zelenskyy and other important officials.

However, there is no official word yet on Rud's successor, according to the report.

In recent months, Zelenskyy's administration has faced many difficulties and has shaken up some key positions as progress in Ukraine's conflict with Russia stalls out and officials face corruption accusations, Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier in February, Zelenskyy appointed Oleksandr Syrskyii as the new army chief after dismissing General Valerii Zaluzhny from the post.

