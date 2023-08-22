US approves potential sale of Apache attack choppers to Poland

Washington, Aug 22 The US Department of State has approved the potential sale of Apache attack helicopters and related equipment to Poland for an estimated value of $12 billion, the Department of Defense said

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), an arm of the Pentagon responsible for providing military assistance to US allies, said in a statement that it "delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale" in light of the State Department's determination, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the DSCA, Poland has requested 96 Apache attack helicopters and related equipment, including 1,844 Hellfire missiles and 508 Stinger missiles, from the US.

Boeing and Lockheed Martin have been named the principal contractors for the weapons.

Despite the approval by the State Department, the DSCA's notification to Congress does not guarantee the sale, nor does it indicate that a contract with the manufacturers has been signed, according to media reports.

Bordering Ukraine to the east, Poland has made boosting its national defense a priority since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February 2022.

